J&K SIA raids house in Poonch in narco-terrorism case

Jammu, June 10 (IANS) State investigation agency (SIA) of J&K Police on Tuesday raided a house in Poonch district in connection with a narco-terrorism case being investigated by the agency.

Officials said that SIA this morning carried out a raid at a residential house in the Sawjian area of the district as part of its ongoing probe into a narco-terrorism case.

“The raid was carried out in the morning today at the residence of Mohd Jameel, son of Mohd Latief, resident of Ward No. 06, Gagrian B. The operation was carried out in the presence of the Naib Tehsildar Sawjian and Chowki Incharge Sawjian police post," said the officials.

The action is linked to FIR No. 02/2022 registered at SIA Jammu, which reportedly involves the use of cross-border drug smuggling by terror groups to finance their activities, the officials said.

In addition to aggressive operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers, security forces are carrying out operations against drug smugglers and peddlers since intelligence agencies believe that the funds generated through the smuggling are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

A majority of anti-drug trafficking operations have found that smuggling rackets are ultimately linked to mafias operating across the border.

The SIA of the J&K Police has been investigating some high-profile crimes. The SIA also investigated the murder of Advocate Babar Qadri, a lawyer and political activist in Srinagar, who was murdered in 2020.

He was critical of Mian Qayoom, the former president of the High Court Bar Association, and had expressed fears about being targeted. Qadri was killed at his residence in Srinagar by terrorists.

The SIA said during the investigation into the murder of advocate Babar Qadri, “It was revealed during the in-depth investigation conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that Mian Qayoom, who had an inimical relation with the deceased, got Babar Qadri eliminated through terrorists of TRF (The Resistance Front) and their handlers in Pakistan by hatching a criminal conspiracy”.

--IANS

sq/dpb