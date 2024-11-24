J&K: Devotees gather in thousands to celebrate 50th Urs of a Sufi saint

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]: Thousands of devotees from various religious communities participated in the 50th annual Urs of Baji Mian Ghulam Nabi Naqshbandi celebrations in Trimili Sharif Kanthol, which is 50 kilometres from Rajouri district headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have come to this area for the first time. The Urs happens every year for the Sufi saint. People are encouraged to learn from the Sufi saint who promoted brotherhood and knowledge all his life. All this is done so that people take inspiration to be a better human being and a follower of not only their religion but humanity as well," Islamic Scholar Abdul Rashid Dawoodi told ANI on Saturday.

The celebrations were held in the Kotranka sub-district yesterday where people from Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian communities participated in the event that was marked by spiritual devotion and unity. The program was attended by prominent Kashmiri scholar Raheed Dahoodi who presided over the event and Kotranka MLA Iqbal Choudhary.

Baji Mian, a revered Sufi saint from Kashmir, arrived in this region many years ago and settled in Trimili Sharif, where he passed away. His shrine, located in the heart of Trimili, has become a symbol of spiritual solace and unity. It is said that anyone who came to him with a sincere wish or request had it fulfilled, earning him a special place in the hearts of people from all walks of life.

The shrine remains a place of communal harmony, where people from all religions come together, sharing meals in the same 'langar' as an expression of brotherhood. However, despite its spiritual significance, the region remains remote and underdeveloped. Located approximately 50 kilometres away from the Rajouri district headquarters, Trimili Sharif and Kotranka are hilly and difficult to access, with limited connectivity.

Due to the area's sensitive nature, extensive security measures were put in place during the event, including the deployment of central forces and local police officials, ensuring the safety of all attendees.

The 50th Urs was not only a celebration of faith, but also a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of Baji Mian Gulam Nabi Nakshbandi, whose teachings continue to inspire unity and peace across religious divides. (ANI)