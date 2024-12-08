J&K 2 police personnel found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries inside a police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Sunday morning, police said.

According to Udhampur police, an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure said that the personnel were on their way to the Talwara training centre from Sopore.

"The incident happened at 6.30 am. They were going from Sopore towards the training centre in Talwara. Police officers have reached the spot. As per the initial investigation, it has been proven that an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident. Two Police personnel have died. A third Police personnel is safe. They will be taken to GMC Udhampur for postmortem and other procedures," the Udhampur SSP said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)