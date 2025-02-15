States & UTs

Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Fires 3 Employees Over Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha terminates three government employees over terror connections
Feb 15, 2025
LG Manoj Sinha Fires 3 Employees

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Saturday, issued an order terminating three government employees of the union territory over terror links.

The employees terminated are police constable Firdous Ahmad Bhat, teacher Mohammad Ashraf Bhat and Nisar Ahmad Khan, an orderly in the Forest Department. More information is awaited.

In November 2024, LG Sinha terminated two government employees having 'terror links' from the service. The two employees were identified as Ab Rehman Naika and Zahir Abbas.

The LG invoked 311(2)(c) of the Constitution after painstaking investigation by law enforcement and intelligence agencies established their terror links, a government source had said. (ANI)

