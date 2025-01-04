Jammu & Kashmir: Army Vehicle Accident in Bandipora Claims 2 Lives, Injures 3 Near Wular Viewpoint

Bandipora: Tragedy struck in Bandipora district on Saturday after an army vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near the Wular viewpoint in the SK Payeen area.

Two soldiers have died and three others have been injured in the accident, said Masarat Iqbal Wani, Medical Superintendent of Bandipora District hospital.

"The three people have been referred for Srinagar for the medical treatment. We immediately sent our ambulance upon receiving the information of the accident.." said the Medical Superintendent while speaking to ANI.

"One of them is in stable condition; two are in emergency..." Wani further added. (ANI)