Jammu and Kashmir Leaders Condemn Civilian Killings in Kathua

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday strongly condemned the killing of three civilians in Kathua.

"We condemn the killing of innocent people and express our condolences to their families," CM Omar Abdullah said.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has also condemned the killing saying that the people who are in charge of the Police, should answer why the crime rate is increasing.

"What happened in Kathua is wrong. Three people were killed. Those people who are in charge of the Police should answer why the crime rate is increasing," Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said.

JKNC MLA Tanvir Sadiq also condemned the killings in Kathua saying that such bloodshed must end in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is a regretful incident. Such bloodshed must end in Jammu and Kashmir. Those who are responsible for this incident must be brought to book."

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo also condemned the killings in Kathua, calling the incident "wrong."

Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition (LoP) of JK assembly Sunil Sharma expressed his concern, saying, Central government is very worried about the situation and whoever is behind the incident will not be spared at all.

"All the MLAs went to Kathua and met the families of the deceased. We discussed on the events leading to their deaths and informed the Union Home Minister, who ensured that action will be taken according to the outcome of the investigation... Central government is very worried about the situation and whoever is behind the incident will not be spared at all," Sharma told ANI.

Three people who went missing in the Kathua district were found dead by security forces in a river on Saturday.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered an investigation into the incident.

"I have ordered a thorough and transparent investigation, and all the necessary support for the families will be provided. I assure the people that the perpetrators will be brought to book as soon as possible. Justice will be ensured, and accountability will be fixed," the LG office added. (ANI)