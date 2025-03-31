J-K: Security forces intensify search operation in Kathua-Samba sector

Kathua: Security forces on Monday intensified their efforts in the Kathua-Samba region, launching a search operation in the Samba sector near the international border to sanitise the area.

The search operation is still going on in Kathua to nab the terrorists after the encounter in the Sufian.

Authorities have placed the entire region on high alert as the search operation continues to track down potential threats.

Earlier during counter terror operation 'Safiyan' in the Kathua region, four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lost their lives in the operation, while two terrorists were gunned down. Security forces recovered war-like stores from the encounter site.

The operation began on March 23, when locals reported the sighting of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal.

Security forces, including the J-K Police, Army, BSF, and CRPF, launched a search operation, leading to an initial exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Government Medical College Hospital Jammu on Sunday to enquire about the health of J&K police personnel who sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Kathua.

The LG also met with the injured person's family members and assured them of all possible assistance. He directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care for the brave police personnel's speedy recovery.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also visited the residence of Selection Grade Constable (SgCT) Balvinder Singh in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. He lost his life in an anti-terror operation. Singh said that government jobs would be arranged for the families of the deceased.

Earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that terrorism should be controlled in such a way that the mourning ends forever in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that incidents of terrorism have been witnessed in many areas of Jammu for the last few years, remarks coming in the wake of the Kathua encounter. (ANI)