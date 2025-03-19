J-K: Security forces destroy IED along Bandipora-Srinagar road

New Delhi: Chinar Warriors, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir police, recovered and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the "critical" line of communication along Bandipora-Srinagar road, the Army said on Wednesday.

ChinarWarriors in a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice today, averted a major terror incident, which would have threatened innocent lives of Kashmiri citizens, by recovering and destroying an IED on the critical line of communication along Bandipora - Srinagar Road, Aragam," Chinar Corps, Indian Army said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"The lED was surgically handled and destroyed, highlighting the commitment of our security personnel, ever committed for the safety of Citizens. Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free," the Army added.

On March 17, the Chinar Warriors and JK Police averted a terror incident today by recovering and destroying an IED in general area Meer Mohalla, Qaimoh, Kulgam.

In another operation on March 17, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by JK Police and the Indian Army in general area Khurmur forest, Handwara, Kupwara. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. The troops effectively retaliated, resulting in neutralisation of one terrorist alongwith recovery of one AK Rifle.

On March 16, the ChinarWarriors and BSF Kashmir averted a terror incident by recovering and destroying an IED in general area Narikut Forest, Kupwara.

Meanwhile, In another development, raids are being conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at 12 locations in Jammu on Wednesday in connection with a case relating to infiltration by terrorists from across the border.

The searches are being carried out at the hideouts of overground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists. Premises of sympathizers and cadres of these organisations were also searched as part of the crackdown. (ANI)