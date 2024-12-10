J-K Police Seize Drug Peddler’s Illicit Property Worth Lakhs in Awantipora

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): Police have seized the property of a notorious drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora area.

According to the police, the property was acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances by the said drug peddler.

The Awantipora Police seized a four-wheeler valued at approximately Rs 3.30 lakh, belonging to notorious drug peddler Jitender Singh under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act 1985, police said in an official statement.

The vehicle was identified as illegally acquired property during an enquiry conducted by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Tral, Inspector Tanveer Jahangir under the supervision of Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tral.

On November 23, Baramulla Police attached multiple properties (double-storied residential houses at Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, Tipper, Trailer, and a four-wheeler) worth Rs 1.72 crore.

The properties belong to a notorious drug peddler Rafiq Ahmad Khan alias Rafi Rafa.

The properties were identified as illegally acquired during the course of an investigation conducted by police. The properties were acquired from the illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.

On November 18, properties worth Rs 1.5 crore were attached by the Anantnag Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of their ongoing campaign against drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir.

In September this year, Jammu Police attached two residential houses valued in crores belonging to notorious drug peddlers. The drug peddlers have been identified as Javed Ahmed and his son, Abdul Majeed, and the action has been taken under Section 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act 1985. (ANI)