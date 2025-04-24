J-K Police Identify Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack; Rs 60 Lakh Bounty Announced

Anantnag: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have released sketches and identities of three terrorists said to be involved in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. All three terrorists are affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Police have also announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for each of the three terrorists.

The first sketch is that of Adil Hussain Thoker, a native of Anantnag.

The second terror operative has been identified as Ali Bhai, also known as Talha Bhai.

The third terror operative, identified as Hasim Musa, also known as Suleiman.

Of the three LeT operatives, Musa and Talha are suspected to be Pakistani terrorists, while Thokar is a Kashmiri local.

A reward of Rs 20,00000 has been offered for any information on any of these terrorists. The Public have been asked to contact the SSP of Anantnag on 9596777666 or the PCR in Anantnag on 9596777669.

Meanwhile, asserting that India will not rest until "justice" is pursued, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and said that India will "pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth."

Addressing people at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani, Prime Minister Modi said that the entire nation is saddened by the brutality with which terrorists killed innocent civilians in Pahalgam.

"On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J-K's Pahalgam... The country is in mourning and pain following this incident. We stand with the families of the victims. Today, from the soil of Bihar, I tell you, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. Terrorism will never break India's spirit. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is on our side. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times," PM Modi said.

"I want to say in unambiguous words that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror," he added.

Ahead of his address in Madhubani, PM Modi also observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to those who were killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. (ANI)