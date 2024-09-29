J-K: Police constable dies after killing terrorist during encounter in Kathua, two others injured

Kathua: A Jammu-Kashmir police personnel was killed after he gunned down a terrorist during an encounter operation in a remote village in Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday.

The deceased officer has been identified as J-K Police Head Constable, Bashir Ahmed.

"In continuation to dealing the encounter in village Kog (Mandli), under the jurisdiction of P/S Billawar, District Kathua, one Head Constable of J&K Police namely Bashir Ahmed, has made supreme sacrifice in killing the terrorist. He fired at the terrorist and received mortal wounds in exchange of fire," the J-K Police said in a press note.

Two other officers; Sukhbir, Dysp Operations and ASI Niaz Ahmed also sustained injuries during the encounter. They were airlifted by the officials and are receiving treatment.

"The search operation for the other terrorist is still going on," the police added.

Earlier in the day, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Anand Jain said that they have made all the required arrangements for the third phase of the assembly polls in the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, ADGP Jain said that they are continuing the search operation in the area for terrorists and that they are making the arrangements so that there are no terror attacks or violence during the polls.

"We are continuing our operations, and we have also made the required arrangements for the third phase of the elections here so that there are no terror attacks or violence during the third phase," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, one police personnel was killed and two other security personnel sustained bullet injuries during an encounter with terrorists in village Kog (Mandli), in the Kathua district of Jammu division.

According to ADGP Jain, one head constable named Bashir Ahmed was killed, while an Assistant Sub-inspector and another Deputy Superintendent of Police got injured in the incident. Both ASI and DSP are now stable, the ADGP further added.

He said that the encounter took place after they received information about the presence of three to four terrorists in the area, after which a search operation took place with the help of security forces.

"We were informed about the presence of terrorists in this area, following which an operation was launched with the help of security forces in the Village Kog under the Billawar Police Station. In the exchange of fire, head constable Bashir Ahmed was martyred and one of our DSP and ASI were injured and are now stable. We are continuing with the search. We were informed about three to four terrorists in the area and they are expected to be foreign terrorists, after the search, only we can confirm that," Jain said.

—ANI