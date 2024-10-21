J-K: NIA team arrives at Gangangir terror attack site in Ganderbal district

Ganderbal (J&K): A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrived on Monday noon at a construction site in Ganderbal district's Gagangir where terrorists gunned down a doctor and six labourers.

The NIA team is being led by a Superintendent of Police rank officer from the agency's regional branch in the Union Territory, said sources.

A doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district late Sunday evening. The terrorists struck as the labourers and other staff returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal.

The incident raised serious concern as this was a targeted killing by the terrorists. The terrorists believed to be at least two, opened fire indiscriminately on a group of labourers, which included both local and non-local people.

Two died instantly, while others later succumbed to their injuries. Officials also noted that five individuals are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday condemned the Gagangir terror attack, stating that no one will support the bloodshed of innocent citizens.

Addressing a gathering in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Sinha said, "A painful incident occurred yesterday in Ganderbal. I think nobody will support the bloodshed of innocent citizens. I expect J&K Police to identify the perpetrators swiftly to do justice at the earliest. I express heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

The son of Dr Shahnawaz Dar, one of the seven people killed in the Gagangir terror attack, said that his father had wanted him to become a doctor, but his death has shattered his dream. He added that after his father's death, he had to take care of his family and urged the administration to help him achieve his dream.

Speaking to ANI in Budgam Mohsin Shahnawaz Dar said, "My father Dr Shahnawaz Dar was an honest and respectable man in this area. My father wanted me to become a doctor but I wanted to become an IAS officer. My grandfather was a Police Inspector and he had faith in me that I would become an IAS officer."

"My father had resolved that he would do everything he could to make me an IAS officer. But after hearing yesterday's news, my dreams have been shattered. I have to take care of myself and my family as well. I urge the administration to help me achieve my dream," he added.

Soon after the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to express his anger over the act, saying "The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J-K, is a despicable act of cowardice."

"Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, calling it a "dastardly and cowardly" attack on non-local labourers.

"Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in the Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," Omar wrote on X on Sunday.

