No one will support bloodshed of innocent citizens: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on J-K terror attack

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday condemned the Gagangir terror attack, stating that no one will support the bloodshed of innocent citizens.

Addressing a gathering in Srinagar Lieutenant Governor Sinha said, "A painful incident occurred yesterday in Ganderbal. I think nobody will support the bloodshed of innocent citizens. I expect J&K Police to identify the perpetrators swiftly to do justice at the earliest. I express heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families..."

A doctor, a designer and five construction workers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site in Gagangir of Ganderbal district on Sunday.

The son of Dr Shahnawaz Dar, one of the seven people killed in the Gagangir terror attack, on Monday expressed sadness over his father's death and said that his father had wanted him to become a doctor, but his death has shattered his dream.

He added that after his father's death, he had to take care of his family and urged the administration to help him achieve his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Speaking to ANI in Budgam Mohsin Shahnawaz Dar said, "My father Dr Shahnawaz Dar was an honest and respectable man in this area... My father wanted me to become a doctor but I wanted to become an IAS officer... My grandfather was a Police Inspector and he had faith in me that I would become an IAS officer."

"My father had resolved that he would do everything he could to make me an IAS officer. But after hearing yesterday's news, my dreams have been shattered. I have to take care of myself and my family as well... I urge the administration to help me achieve my dream," he added.

Dr Dar, a designer Sushant Abrol and six labourers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district on Sunday. The unidentified attackers struck as the labourers and other staff returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal, late in the evening.

NC President Farooq Abdullah condemned the attack squarely blaming Pakistan for it.

"This attack was very unfortunate. Immigrant poor labourers and a doctor lost their lives. What will the terrorists get from this? Do they think they will be able to create a Pakistan here? We are trying to put this to an end so we can move on from the misery," Farooq Abdullah told reporters.

He also said that he wants to tell the leadership in Pakistan that if they want good relations with India they need to put an end terror and let people of Jammu and Kashmir live with dignity and succeed.

"I want to tell the leadership in Pakistan that if they want good relations with India, they need to put an end to this. 'Kashmir Pakistan nahi Banega.' Let us live with dignity and succeed. If they couldn't create Pakistan for 75 years, how would it be possible now? It is time to end terrorism, otherwise the results will be very severe. How will talks be held if they kill our innocent people?" he added.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team led by a senior officer is headed to the terror attack site in Gagangir. Sources said a Superintendent of Police rank officer will be leading the NIA team from the agency's regional branch in the Union Territory and it is expected to arrive at the terror spot by noon.

—ANI