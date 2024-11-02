J-K: LeT commander killed in Srinagar encounter; 4 jawans injured

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi said that a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander was killed in an encounter in Khanyar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

IGP Birdi said that the killed terrorist was involved in the murder of Inspector Masroor in 2023. He also said that four security forces were also injured in the fierce gunbattle that started on Saturday early morning.

"Now this operation has been completed. Security forces have killed a terrorist, who has been identified as Usman..., he was the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 4 security personnel have been injured. He is a foreign terrorist and his role and involvement in the murder of Inspector Masroor has come to light and further investigation is being done in this regard...," IGP Birdi told ANI.

On encounter in Anantnag, IGP VK Birdi said, "...Two terrorists have been killed in this operation and now this operation is coming to conclusion. We keep getting inputs and only after developing these inputs the security forces take such action, so this is a good initiative from our side and also a significant achievement..."

Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

"Based on specific input, a Joint Operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Srinagar Sector CRPF in gen area Halkan Gali, Anantnag. On 02 Nov 2024, suspicious movement near Halkan Gali was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, as a result, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on own column. Own troops effectively retaliated, resulting in elimination of two terrorists. Operation is in progress," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X.

—ANI