J-K: Fire breaks out in hotel in Srinagar, no casualties reported

Srinagar: A fire broke out at Azad Hotel in Srinagar on Saturday morning. The fire department received the alert at 9 am and quickly reached the spot.

The fire started in the boiler area and some nearby sheds, as per the fire department. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Fire Officer Srinagar, Zorawar Singh said, "The fire has been brought under control. We received information about the fire at Azad Hotel at 9 am. We reached here and the fire was in the boiler area and some sheds. People present in the hotel were evacuated safely..."

All people present in the hotel were evacuated safely. Further details are awaited on the incident. (ANI)