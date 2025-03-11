J-K CM Omar Abdullah Responds to RSS' Hosabale on 'Bharat' vs 'India' Debate

Jammu: In response to RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's recent statement, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday asserted that the country can be called by any name, emphasising the diversity of identities in India.

"We call our country Bharat, India, and Hindustan. Whoever wants to call it by any other name is free to do so. We proudly refer to the Indian Air Force and Indian Army and sing 'Sare jahan se achha Hindustan humara," CM Abdullah told ANI.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and Party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam said that RSS would have to change its name also if it continues to change the names of everything.

"The statement is filled with hatred. We call our country Bharat, India, and Hindustan with pride. They will also have to change the name of RSS if they continue to change the names of everything," he said.

Addressing a book launch programme on Monday, Dattatreya Hosabale questioned the use of "India" in official contexts and called for rectifying this practice and using "Bharat".

"During the G-20 summit, the invitation card for Rashtrapati Bhavan and the invitation card for the PM on January 26 had Republic of Bharat written in English. Constitution of India in English and Bharat ka Samvidhan in Hindi. It is the 'Constitution of India', 'Reserve Bank of India'...why is it like this? Why do we have to do this everywhere? Such a question should be raised. It should be rectified. If the country's name is Bharat, it should only be called that way," Hosabale said.

Hosabale also said, "India is living for the world. India will rise not only for its benefit. India will rise not to crush or bully other countries; India will rise for the welfare of other countries. This is India's aim."

Hosabale said that Indians never felt inferior during Mughal rule, but British rule instilled a sense of superiority of English culture, leading to the persistence of "Englishism" and the prominence of English-medium education. (ANI)