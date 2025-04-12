J-K: 1 dead, several injured in college bus accident in Kupwara

Kupwara: A person died and several others were injured after a college bus was involved in an accident in the Vodhpara area in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to locals who were present in the area, there were around 20-25 girls in the bus.

"There were around 20-25 people. I saw the crowd and congestion with the college bus being there; the situation seemed bad. We had put the cloth on people's heads," one of the locals told ANI.

The person further added that the bus passengers were taken to the district hospital in Kupwara, alleging that an ambulance did not arrive at the scene despite trying to call them repeatedly.

He added, "We took them to JMC Kupwara, we tried calling the ambulance 50 times, no one came so we got a private car and sent them to JMC Kupwara." (ANI)