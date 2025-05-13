Gunfight starts between security forces, terrorists in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar, May 13 (IANS) Amid the uneasy calm between India and Pakistan after the recent skirmishes and ceasefire declaration, a gunfight started on Tuesday between the security forces and terrorists in Keller area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Officials said that an encounter started between the terrorists and a joint team of the security forces at Shukroo Keller area of Shopian in South Kashmir.

As per sources two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area as of now.

Top police officials said that some gunshots were heard in Keller forest.

This is the second terrorist act in J&K after the ceasefire was announced by the two neighbouring countries on May 11.

On the same evening, suspected terrorists fired at and injured a guard at the gate of the Army’s Nagrota Corps headquarters. One soldier was injured in the terrorist firing after which the terrorists escaped.

Earlier, an Indian Army statement said on Tuesday, “The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incident has been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days”.

The situation in the border districts of Jammu division remained calm through the night, with no reports of drone activity, firing or shelling, officials said on Sunday morning.

Even as the Army and the security forces did not lower their guard and continued to remain on high alert on the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) throughout J&K, no drone incursion or cross border firing/shelling was reported from Uri, Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Bandipora districts during the night.

Security forces continue to remain on alert across J&K as the Pakistan Army had violated the ceasefire on Saturday even after the two countries announced cessation of all hostilities on land, air and sea.

Police has advised hundreds of residents of border areas along the LoC and the IB not to hurry back home for now till the situation is fully calm.

