Cold Wave in Srinagar, Snowfall Enhances Beauty in Shimla & Doda: Shimla News

Srinagar: Winter chill continues to grip Srinagar, as the city recorded a minimum temperature of -2.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 14.0 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Despite the chill, tourists are flocking to the region, enjoying the weather and the scenic views that winter brings to the picturesque valley.

Mahesh, a tourist from Gurgaon who is visiting Kashmir, shared his experience, "The feeling is great, the atmosphere is good, there is no trouble of any kind. People are enjoying."

He continued, "Yesterday we went to Sonmarg and it was filled with snow. There's a lot of crowd, and it's looking nice. The program we had planned before was thinking that there might be some unpleasant atmosphere here, but there's nothing like that. It's very good."

Mahesh's positive experience reflects the growing appeal of Kashmir during the winter season, with tourists braving the chill to soak in the beauty of the snow-covered landscapes.

"People should come, Kashmir is such a beautiful place, and that's why it's considered the most beautiful place in India," said Mahesh, encouraging more visitors to experience the splendour of the region.

In addition to Srinagar, the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed fresh snowfall, particularly in the higher reaches of the hills.

The region received significant snowfall on February 4 and 5, further lowering the temperatures.

Locals in the area have bundled up in warm clothes as the weather continues to dip. Despite the snowfall, many believe this year has seen less snow compared to the past, but there is hope that the weather conditions will improve, attracting more tourists to the region.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's Manali, Kullu district, has also been transformed into a winter wonderland.

A heavy spell of fresh snowfall made it an even more alluring destination for the tourists.

As per IMD Shimla recorded a temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius at 8:30 AM. (ANI)