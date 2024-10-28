Army vehicle attack: Three terrorists believed to be spotted near Assan Mandir in Battal, J-K

Akhnoor (J&K): Responding to the attack on the Indian Army vehicle in the Battal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir police said that three terrorists are believed to be spotted near Assan Mandir in Battal.

They fired some rounds on the Army Ambulance, said J&K police.

The area has been cordoned off and a joint search operation has been launched by the J&K police and security forces, added J&K police.

Swift retaliation by Army troops foiled the attack attempt, said White Knight Corps.

"Terrorists fired upon a convoy near #Asan, #Sunderbani Sector, targeting Army vehicles in the morning. Swift retaliation by own troops ensured foiling of the attempt ensuring no injuries. The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation to neutralize the terrorists is ongoing," posted White Knight Corps on X.

However, no injury or causality has been caused due to the attack on the Army vehicle.

—ANI