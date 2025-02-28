States & UTs

11 Labourers Rescued from Ujh River Flood in Kathua by SDRF and Police

SDRF and police rescue 11 labourers trapped in Ujh River flood at Kathua construction site
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Jammu and Kashmir
Feb 28, 2025, 04:47 AM
Ujh River Flood in Kathua by SDRF and Police

Kathua: A joint team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police successfully rescued 11 labourers trapped in a flood at a construction site on the Ujh River in Kathua on Friday morning, officials said.

SDRF Inspector Mohd Iqbal stated, "Early in the morning, 11 labourers/employees of Megha Construction Company got trapped in the flood at a construction site at Ujh River. A police team from Rajbagh, along with SDRF, reached the spot and rescued all of them."

The rescued labourers were safely moved to secure locations. (ANI)

Ujh River floodlabourers rescueflood safetyJammu and KashmirSDRF rescueDisaster responsePolice RescueMegha Construction Companyconstruction site floodflood rescue operationKathua news

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...