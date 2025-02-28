11 Labourers Rescued from Ujh River Flood in Kathua by SDRF and Police

Kathua: A joint team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police successfully rescued 11 labourers trapped in a flood at a construction site on the Ujh River in Kathua on Friday morning, officials said.

SDRF Inspector Mohd Iqbal stated, "Early in the morning, 11 labourers/employees of Megha Construction Company got trapped in the flood at a construction site at Ujh River. A police team from Rajbagh, along with SDRF, reached the spot and rescued all of them."

The rescued labourers were safely moved to secure locations. (ANI)