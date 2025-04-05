Himachal Police detain drug offender under PIT NDPS Act in Kullu

Kullu: Himachal Pradesh Police have detained a habitual drug offender under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS Act) for a period of three months to curb his involvement in drug trafficking activities, police said in a statement on Saturday.

The drug offender, identified as Rinku, is a resident of Jatehar Bihal village in the Kullu district.

Accused has six NDPS Act cases registered against him, all involving the recovery of heroin (chitta). Despite repeated arrests, he continued to engage in the illegal drug trade, police said.

Acting on a proposal sent by the District Police Kullu, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of Himachal Pradesh, issued an order for his preventive detention. The accused was then taken into custody and lodged in the District Jail Kullu.

This is the fourth such preventive detention carried out under the PIT NDPS Act in the district so far.

On March 31, following the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Himachal Police intensified their action against drug trafficking and detained eight people under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.

According to the Police Department, the detainees, who are from Nurpur, Sirmaur, Chamba, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (Solan district) and Kangra, have repeatedly been found involved in drug trafficking. The stringent action under the PIT NDPS Act aims to curb the activities of repeat offenders and dismantle drug networks operating in the state.

Himachal CM Sukhwinder Sukhu has adopted a firm stance on drug-related offenses and instructed the Police Department to implement decisive measures against individuals engaged in such activities, irrespective of their status. The spokesperson said he has conducted several high-level meetings with law enforcement and other pertinent departments to ensure the rigorous enforcement of anti-drug legislation.

The present state government has been actively implementing the PIT-NDPS Act, reinforcing preventive detention measures. On April 23, 2023, an advisory board, chaired by a Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, was established to oversee the legal aspects of detentions.

The Act was first enforced in the year 2024, leading to the detention of four individuals. With the recent detentions, the total number of individuals detained under its provisions has risen to twelve. Further financial investigations into the assets of those detained are ongoing, and necessary legal action will be taken based on the findings. (ANI)