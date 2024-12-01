Himachal CM Sukhu flags off AIDS awareness drive alleges state neglected by centre

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday flagged off a youth-focused awareness drive on the occasion of World AIDS Day.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister emphasized the critical need for awareness in combating HIV/AIDS, saying, "Such initiatives encourage youth engagement and pave the way toward a healthier and AIDS-free Himachal Pradesh."

On of the main events, was an awareness race organized as part of the awareness campaign, starting from the court premises, and culminating at Peterhoff. The event witnessed active participation from boys, girls, and students from across the region. Sukhu remarked on the enthusiasm of the youth, reiterating, "Our goal is to eliminate the remaining cases and make Himachal Pradesh AIDS-free. Programs like these enhance social participation and bring communities together."

The race is part of a series of awareness activities planned throughout the day, aiming to educate families and local communities about AIDS prevention and management. Sukhu also underscored the importance of such campaigns in strengthening social bonds and fostering a collective resolve to address pressing health challenges.

On a different note, CM Sukhu raised concerns over what he termed the central government's "discriminatory behaviour" towards non-BJP-ruled states, particularly in matters of disaster relief and tourism development. Referring to the post-disaster needs assessment following the devastating natural calamities in Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister alleged that the state has been unfairly sidelined.

"Despite submitting three cases under the Tourism projects and personally discussing the matter with Union Minister Gajendra Singh, Himachal Pradesh has not received the funds it is entitled to," Sukhu stated.

"This is not just a demand but our right. Himachal Pradesh is a small state, and such neglect severely hampers our recovery efforts," Sukhu added, emphasizing his determination to continue lobbying central ministers for the state's rightful share.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Delhi for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Sukhu shared that he had met Union Minister Piyush Goyal to advocate for Himachal Pradesh. "I requested that Himachal Pradesh be given benefits similar to those extended to Jammu and Kashmir. Goyal assured me that he would look into the matter," Sukhu revealed.

The Himachal Pradesh government will commemorate its two-year tenure with a program in Bilaspur on December 11. However, Sukhu clarified that this event is not a celebration but a reflection of the government's achievements.

"This is not a celebration but an occasion to showcase the systemic changes and progress we have achieved in two years. From social security measures to tender reforms and strides towards economic self-reliance, we have focused on building a self-sufficient Himachal," he explained.

Ministers, MLAs, Congress leaders, and AICC in-charge Rajiv Shukla will attend the event, where the government will highlight its key initiatives and outline future goals. (ANI)