Bus plunges into deep gorge in Himachal's Mandi, one dead

Mandi, June 17 (IANS) A tragic accident occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday morning when a passenger bus plunged into a 200-feet deep gorge, leaving one person dead and around 20 to 25 others injured.

The incident took place at around 9 a.m. in the Kalkhar area when the bus was en route from Baldwara to Mandi.

Initial reports indicate that one person died after being crushed under the bus. Locals quickly informed authorities, following which police and rescue teams rushed to the site and initiated relief efforts.

Despite persistent rainfall hampering operations, the injured were pulled out of the wreckage and brought up to the roadside with the help of locals and police personnel.

Those with serious injuries have been referred to Nerchowk Medical College, while others are being treated at the Community Health Centre in Rewalsar.

A crane was deployed to remove the bus and rescue the driver, who was also trapped inside the vehicle.

Authorities suspect the accident occurred due to the driver losing control of the overloaded vehicle on the slippery, rain-soaked road.

According to a preliminary investigation, the poor condition of the bus and the driver's negligence may have played a role.

Officials noted that the bus was carrying more passengers than its prescribed capacity despite inclement weather and the region's notoriously rocky roads.

As the bus tumbled down the gorge, it overturned, and many passengers were buried beneath the vehicle.

The challenging weather conditions also delayed parts of the rescue operation.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash. Investigations are ongoing, and further details are awaited.

