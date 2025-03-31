Rs 64,000 Crore Spent on Public Health Centres: Amit Shah Inaugurates Medical College in Hisar

Hisar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday highlighted the Modi government's achievements in the health sector at the inauguration program of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College.

During an event in Hisar, Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "In ten years, the Modi government lifted 25 crore people out of the poverty line. Four crore houses have been constructed to give shelter to 20 crore people. 81 crore people get five kg free ration per month."

He further added, "Until 2014, 12 crore families did not have toilet facilities. Today, I congratulate the Haryana government for becoming the first state government in the country to provide toilets in every house in the state...With a holistic approach, the Narendra Modi govt has thought about the health sector in the country."

"The Narendra Modi government has done a lot of work in the area of medical infrastructure. Rs 64,000 crores have been spent on creating Public Health Centres and Community Health centres," Shah added.

Amit Shah said that the Modi government has done a lot of work in the health sector and in medical infrastructure; over Rs 64,000 crores have been spent on creating Public Health Centres and Community Health centres.

"In the last 10 years, over 700 Integrated Public Health Labs, 4,382 block Public Health Units and 602 Critical Care Box were established. Today, there are 23 AIIMS hospitals in the country...Earlier, there were only 51,000 seats for medical students; today, it has been increased to 1,15,000 seats, and 85,000 seats will be added in the next five years," Shah further said.

Highlighting the last ten years of the Modi government Amit Shah said that over 700 Integrated Public Health Labs, 4,382 block Public Health Units, and 602 Critical Care Boxes were established. There are 23 AIIMS hospitals in the country.

Earlier, there were only 51,000 seats for medical students; now, it has been increased to 1,15,000 seats, and 85,000 seats will be added in the next five years.

Shah said, "Haryana is the best example of what happens when we have people who follow and work on the same principles. Earlier, Haryana was defamed due to corruption in jobs due to casteism, but BJP gave 80,000 jobs in the state and proved that in a democracy, politics is not done on the basis of caste."

"When Hooda sahib (former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda) left, Haryana had a Budget of Rs 37,000 crores. Today, under Saini sahib (Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini), Haryana's Budget has risen to Rs 2 lakh crores," he further added. (ANI)