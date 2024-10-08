Haryana polls: Congress' Vinesh Phogat celebrates her victory among people

Jind (Haryana): After her victory in the Julana Assembly constituency, Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat celebrated with her supporters.

Phogat highlighted that her win symbolises "the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path of struggle" and called it "a victory of truth and perseverance."

"This is the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path of struggle. This is the victory of every struggle, of truth. I will uphold the love and trust this country has placed in me," said the wrestler-turned-Congress politician.

On Tuesday, Vinesh Phogat won the Julana Assembly seat in Haryana, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Yogesh Kumar, according to the Election Commission of India. The former wrestler secured a victory with a margin of 5,761 votes.

Watch: https://youtube.com/shorts/mFqN-JeO0ZQ?feature=shared

However, the BJP secured 48 seats in the Haryana Assembly, achieving an absolute majority in the 90-member House. Despite Congress leading in early trends, it ultimately won only 37 seats, falling short of the majority. The BJP is now set to form its third consecutive government in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his satisfaction with the Haryana election results, stating that the people had rejected Congress.

"I thank the people of Haryana. During my campaign there, I predicted that the BJP would form the government for the third time, as I witnessed the enthusiasm of the workers. The people of Haryana want progress. They have rejected Congress. I can confidently say that in the future, the BJP will win across the country, and for the fourth time, we will form the government at the Centre with a strong majority," said the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

Also Read: Haryana: Congress' Vinesh Phogat leads in Julana constituency with over 4000 vote margin

Meanwhile, Congress on Tuesday rejected the Haryana Assembly results, which indicated that the BJP was set to form its third consecutive government in the state. The party described the outcome as "totally unexpected, completely surprising, counter-intuitive, and against the ground reality," stating that "it is not possible" for them "to accept the results."

Addressing a press conference on the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir results, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera mentioned they had received "serious complaints" regarding the counting process and would take the matter to the Election Commission.

However, the Election Commission dismissed Congress's allegations of a slowdown in updating the Haryana election results, labelling them "ill-founded" and rejecting the attempt "to give credence to irresponsible, unfounded, and uncorroborated malafide narratives."

—ANI