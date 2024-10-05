Haryana exit polls: Congress set to make decisive comeback in state after a decade; setback for BJP

Haryana: The Congress is likely to make a strong comeback in Haryana after a decade in the recently held Assembly elections, according to TV-Today C voter projection, which said that the party may win 50-58 seats in the state.

The majority mark to form the government in the 90-member assembly is 46.

According to TV-Today C-voter projections, the Congress is likely to win 50-58 seats in the state while the BJP can win 20-28 seats. The other can win 10-16 seats.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday attributed this projected win to the impressive track record of Congress between 2005 and 2014, coupled with the perceived failures of the BJP-led government from 2014 to 2024, marked by corruption and underperformance.

"I have been saying this since we started campaigning that there is a wave in favour of Congress. Congress will form a government with a thumping majority...The main factor was our achievements from 2005-2014 and the failure of the BJP government from 2014-2024- corruption and non-performance. We will work on unemployment, education and security," Hooda told ANI.

According to the Republic TV-Matrize poll, the Congress Party may get 55-62 seats out of 90, while the BJP is poised to win18-24 seats.

People Pulse poll survey said that the Congress may get 44-54 seats, BJP 15-29 and others may win up to 4-9 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar in its poll survey suggested that the Congress will get 44-54 seats, BJP 15-29 and others may get 4-9.

As per the Dhruv Research polls survey, the Congress may get 50-64 seats, and BJP may win up to 22-32 seats in the state.

Congress leader Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav, Chairman of the AICC OBC unit said that the party should get 60 seats adding that it won't be a surprise if the number crosses 65 as well.

"Exit polls have started coming. I think we should get around 60 seats. Some 10-12 (election) tickets were not given appropriately, else it was going to be a tsunami. It won't be a surprise if the number of seats crosses 65 as well. Many start campaigners came here, if Rahul Gandhi had come it would have been good," he said.

Meanwhile, Union MoS & BJP leader Ch. Krishan Pal Gurjar exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state by winning over 50 seats.

"I am confident that BJP will form the government by winning over 50 seats in the state," he said.

AAP President Sushil Gupta said that the people of Haryana have voted for change.

"The people of Haryana have voted for change. They have voted against the BJP's arrogance, corruption, crime and rising unemployment. You will see results which will shock you on 8th October. I am confident that we will play an important role," the AAP leader said.

Haryana recorded 61 per cent of voter turnout till 5 pm on Saturday across all the 90 assembly seats in the single-phase assembly polls in the state.

According to the data of the Election Commission of India, Mewat leads with 68.28 per cent voter turnout while Gurugram has recorded the lowest voter turnout of 49.97 per cent till 5 pm.

Yamunanagar has recorded a voter turnout of 67.93 per cent, followed by Palwal with 67.69 per cent, Fatehabad with 67.05 per cent, Jind with 66.02 per cent, Mahendragarh with 65.76 per cent, Kurukshetra with 65.55 per cent and Sirsa with 65.37 per cent.

As per the ECI, Hisar recorded 64.16 per cent, Bhiwani 63.06 per cent, Kaithal 62.53 per cent, Ambala 62.26 per cent, Rewari 60.91 per cent, Panipat 60.52 per cent, Jhajjar 60.52 per cent, Rohtak 60.56 per cent, Karnal 60.42 per cent, Charkhi Dadri 58.10 per cent, Sonipat 56.69 per cent, Faridabad 51.28 per cent and Panchkula 54.71 per cent voter turnout.

A total of 1,031 candidates contested in 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths were set up for voting. The votes will be counted on October 8 for both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.

—ANI