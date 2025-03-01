Bullets fired in Ambala court premises

States & UTs

Gunfire Erupts at Ambala Court: Crime Branch Investigates Witness Attack
Mar 01, 2025, 09:46 AM
Ambala: Bullets were fired on the premises of the Ambala court on Saturday, as per police officials.

According to Kotwali Police station SHO, Sunil Vats, the firing occurred when residents of Ambala Cantt had come to the court to give their statements.

Vats further added that there were possibilities between the victim and the accused which led to the firing.

"The victims were residents of Ambala Cantt and came to the court to give their statements when a person in a car came and opened fire on them... There was a possibility of a rivalry between the victim and the accused..." SHO Vats said while speaking to ANI.

The investigation is ongoing, with the Crime Branch now handling the case.

"The Crime Branch is conducting further investigations," the SHO confirmed. (ANI)

 

Court ShootingWitness StatementsAmbala CourtPolice investigationCrime BranchHaryana newsAmbala Crime

