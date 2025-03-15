States & UTs

BJP leader allegedly shot dead by neighbour in Haryana's Sonipat due to land dispute

Mar 15, 2025, 05:41 AM
BJP leader allegedly shot dead by neighbour

Sonipat: BJP leader Surendra Jawahra was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour due to a land dispute in Sonipat on March 14, Sonipat police said.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Gohana police station Rishi Kant, the name of the accused is Monu and the incident has been reported from the Jawahara village of the Sonipat district.

As per the preliminary investigation, the victim had purchased land from the relatives of the accused's family, due to which they were undergoing a dispute which later resulted in the murder of the BJP leader.

"Yesterday, we got information that a bullet was fired in Jawahra village and the village 'nambardar (headman) Surendra was shot and killed. Three teams have been formed and the accused will be arrested soon. The person who was killed, Monu, had bought land from his uncle and aunt. They had a dispute over it, due to which this murder took place", ACP Rishi Kant said.

Further details are awaited into the incident. (ANI)

