"Baap-Bete ka Dukaan band ho jaega": CM Himanta attacks Congress' Hooda family ahead of Haryana polls

Sonipat (Haryana): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at the Congress party, saying that just Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi failed to secure victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the father-son duo of Bhupinder Hooda and Deepender Hooda will also face a drubbing in the upcoming Haryana elections.

"Jaise Lok Sabha elections mein Maa-Bete ka Dukaan nahi chala, mera vishwas hai Haryana elections mein Baap-Bete ka Dukaan bhi band ho jaega," CM Sarma said at a rally in Sonipat.

BJP will be forming the government (in Haryana), and Baap-Bete (Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Singh Hooda) will go for a pilgrimage to the Char Dhams, and here BJP's Nayab Singh Saini will become the Chief Minister of Haryana again," he added.

The Assam Chief Minister accused the Congress party of deceiving people with their claims that BJP will change the Constitution if returns to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress party, along with a particular section of our society, said that if the BJP wins, it will change the Constitution during the Lok Sabha elections. In every state, they (Congress) said things that were only wrong but deceiving," the Assam CM said.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2019, the BJP was the single-largest party with 40 seats and the Congress party came second with 30 seats.

Meanwhile, ahead of the assembly elections, Haryana Congress chief Chief Udai Bhan sought stern action against nine party rebels who are contesting against the party's official nominees or supporting candidates of other parties.

In a letter to Manoj Chauhan, AICC secretary and co-incharge of Haryana, Udai Bhan said the party rebels have indulged in "anti-party activities.

Bhan said these persons should be expelled for six years in order to "curb the indiscipline in the party."

The Congress Party on Saturday released its manifesto ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, with major promises ranging from free electricity, free medical treatment, financial assistance to women, MSP guarantee to the farmers and conducting caste census in the state.

In the major highlights of the manifesto, the Congress party has promised to provide 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakhs to every family in Haryana.

On similar lines as Madhya Pradesh's 'Ladli Behen Yojana' and Maharashtra's 'Ladki Behen Yojana', the Congress has also promised to provide Rs 2000 per month to women, aged 18-60 in the state. The manifesto also promises to provide Rs 500 for Gas cylinders.

—ANI