Gujarat Leads PACS Computerisation: 5,754 Societies Digitized, 2,900 Set to Go Live

Gandhinagar: Gujarat leads the way in implementing the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) Computerisation Scheme under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

According to a release, the first phase of the computerisation process is currently underway for 5,754 PACS across the state, with completion expected soon. Eventually, all PACS in the state will be fully computerised.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government established the Ministry of Cooperation to drive rural development through cooperative initiatives, embodying the vision of 'Sahkar Se Samridhhi'. Led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the department aims to strengthen and expand cooperative activities across every village, fostering a cooperative-based economic model where each member actively contributes with a sense of responsibility.

As part of this vision, the Ministry of Cooperation has introduced the PACS Computerization Scheme to integrate all functional Primary Agricultural Credit Societies onto a unified Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform. This initiative connects them with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) through State Cooperative Banks (StCBs) and District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs), the release stated.

To facilitate transformation, the Gujarat government has equipped PACS with essential hardware, including desktops, Multi-Function Printers (MFPs), physical VPN devices, biometric scanners, Web cameras, UPS systems and the necessary software. All PACS data will be digitized, and a comprehensive support system will be established. To support this process, each PACS has received financial assistance of approximately Rs4 lakh. So far, hardware has been distributed to all PACS, with over 2900 reaching the Go Live stage. Within the next six months, all PACS are expected to function as e-PACS, the release added.

PACS computerization will enhance the speed, transparency, and accountability of operations, improve both credit and non-credit services for members, enable timely detection of financial irregularities, boost the efficiency of PACS staff, expand financial inclusion, create more business opportunities for members, and provide easy access to all information at the fingertips. (ANI)