Gujarat: Death toll in Banaskantha firecracker godown blast rises to 18

Banaskantha: The death toll in the firecracker godown explosion in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has risen to 18, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the explosion at the firecracker godown in Deesa area on Tuesday morning, led to the collapse of the structure, trapping several workers inside. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities continue to assess the situation.

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

"As soon as we received information about the incident, we initiated relief work. So far, 18 people have died due to the collapse of a slab. An FIR is being filed under Section 304 (causing death by negligence), and strict action will be taken against those responsible," SP Makwana said.

Banaskantha police have formed five teams to identify and nab those responsible for the incident, the SP added.

Earlier, 13 bodies were recovered and four people were injured after the slab collapsed on them in the firecracker godown explosion incident. District administration officials said that all the workers belonged to Madhya Pradesh.

Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel shared details earlier, saying, "The entire slab of the structure collapsed following the explosion at the firecracker godown. Thirteen bodies were initially recovered from the site. As debris is being cleared, we continue to assess the situation."

"Four people have been injured, with two referred to Civil Hospital in Deesa and two others to Palanpur Civil Hospital," he added.

The Collector said they received information at around 9.45 am about the explosion at the firecracker godown, which led to the collapse of the entire structure.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed condolences over the tragic loss of lives.

"The sad news of the untimely death and serious injuries of workers from Madhya Pradesh due to the explosion in a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat is extremely heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," CM Yadav wrote in a post on X.

Expressing the government's commitment to assisting the affected families, he added, "The state government is committed to provide all possible help to the injured workers and the families of the deceased. Constant contact is being maintained with the Gujarat government regarding the accident. I pray to Baba Mahakal for peace to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow and speedy recovery to the injured." (ANI)