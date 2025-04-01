13 Dead, 4 Injured in Firecracker Godown Explosion in Gujarat's Banaskantha

Banaskantha: As many as 13 people lost their lives and four others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out and triggered an explosion at a firecracker godown in the Deesa area of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday.

Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel shared details about the incident and said, "The entire slab of the structure fell apart from the fire at the firecracker godown in Banaskantha. 13 bodies have been recovered from the site. As the debris from the site is being cleared, we are assessing the situation."

"4 people have been injured, of which two have been referred to Civil Hospital in Deesa and two others to the Palampur Civil hospital," he said.

The Collector said that they received information early, around 9.45 am, that an explosion had taken place at the firecracker godown, due to which the entire structure fell apart

"Today morning, we got information of a large explosion in the industrial area in Deesa. The Fire Department rushed to the site and controlled the fire. Five workers died on the spot of the incident. Four injured workers were referred to different hospitals. The explosion was so huge that the slab of the factory collapsed. We are conducting a search operation to rescue any person who might be buried under debris." he said.

The entire structure of the firecracker godown fell apart after the blaze erupted. Further details awaited. (ANI)