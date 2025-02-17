Gujarat CM Allocates Rs 537.21 Crore for Urban Development Projects

Gandhinagar: In a move to enhance urban infrastructure and improve the quality of life for residents, Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has approved a total allocation of Rs 537.21 crore for various urban welfare projects across the state.

The funds will be utilized for a range of initiatives including road construction, drainage systems, electric buses, and city beautification, benefiting cities like Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and newly formed Porbandar.

As per a press release from the CMO Gujrat, "Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a proactive step by allocating funds for urban welfare projects aimed at improving the ease of living for residents in the state's cities and metropolitan areas."

In response to the proposals submitted by the Urban Development Department Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel sets up one more example of transparency and swift decision-making by allocating a total of Rs 537.21 crore for public welfare development works of municipal corporations, newly formed municipal corporations, and municipalities, said the release.

The release read, "In this regard, CM granted in-principle approval for allocating a total of Rs 309.72 crore for public welfare works under various components of the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana to four municipal corporations--Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar."

According to the release, Rs 3.98 crore has been allocated to Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation for 10 projects under the Private Society Public Participation Scheme. Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation will receive Rs 35 crores for infrastructure enhancement, including drainage networks, water supply, roads, and street lighting.

Rs 212.50 crore was allocated for shifting water supply pipelines in Rajkot in connection with the ongoing NHAI project for the upgradation of the Rajkot-Jetpur road from four lanes to six lanes, says the release.

The release states, "Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved a grant of Rs 58.47 crore for the procurement of 260 electric buses and 7 electric double-decker buses."

Additionally, the Chief Minister has sanctioned a total of Rs 25 crores for the newly formed Porbandar Municipal Corporation, including Rs 13.35 crore for its city beautification and sanitation works and Rs 11.69 crores for administrative capacity enhancement.

The release notes that in connection with seven other municipalities in the state, "Visnagar has been allocated Rs 1.52 crore for 10 projects under the private society participation initiative, including CC roads and paver block installations. Palanpur will receive Rs 11.61 lakh for 166 projects connecting household sewer lines to the main drainage system and Rs 55.86 crore for stormwater drainage works. Siddhpur has been sanctioned Rs 3.56 crore for new pumping machinery at waterworks and drainage houses."

It adds, "Tankara will receive Rs 1.91 crore for CC road construction under the Outgrowth Area Development initiative. Keshod has been allocated Rs 5.99 crore for infrastructure development. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has granted in-principle approval for these allocations."

Under Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana, Rs 131.76 crore will be allocated to Dwarka Municipality.

"This fund will be used to construct a new four-lane road connecting the Rupen Bandar exit from the National Highway, approximately two kilometres east of Dwarka city. The project will also include the development of rainwater drainage, footpaths, cycle tracks, and other amenities. Additionally, the construction of a bypass ring road with minor bridges and other infrastructure near the Rukmini Mata Temple in Dwarka Nagar will be part of Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana", the release states

As a result, pilgrims visiting Dwarkadhish Temple, tourists travelling to Shivrajpur, and visitors heading towards Nageshwar, Bet Dwarka, and Okha will benefit from improved transportation facilities. Furthermore, the issue of traffic congestion in Dwarka city will be resolved for pilgrims coming to offer the ceremonial flag at Dwarkadhish Temple.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister has allocated an additional grant of Rs 1.70 crore for the resurfacing of roads damaged during the monsoon in Mandvi Municipality of Kutch district. (ANI)