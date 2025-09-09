Gujarat Assembly lauds PM Modi, Armed forces for Operation Sindoor

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, terming it a decisive and historic moment in India’s fight against terrorism.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who moved the resolution during the second day of the ongoing session, said the operation showcased India’s “new normal” approach, advanced technological capabilities, and the success of the Make in India initiative.

Patel stressed that Operation Sindoor was not just a military action but a turning point in the decades-long struggle against terrorism, reaffirming India’s zero-tolerance policy under PM Modi’s leadership. He reminded the House that 140 crore Indians and several nations worldwide had hailed the operation as proof of India’s resolve to strike back against terror. “It is a clear signal that India will no longer tolerate any misadventure against its sovereignty,” he said.

Citing earlier responses such as the surgical strikes after Uri and the Balakot airstrikes post-Pulwama, Patel said Operation Sindoor went a step further, delivering a crushing blow to terror camps across the border. He noted that the operation was powered by indigenous defence systems—drones, missiles, and jamming technology—which exposed Pakistan’s vulnerabilities and demonstrated the strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Referring to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where militants killed civilians in front of their families, Patel said the brutality had shaken the nation.

Operation Sindoor, he added, was India’s fitting reply—executed with precision by the Armed forces within minutes, leaving Pakistan “stunned and helpless.”

The Chief Minister underscored that the offensive was as much symbolic as strategic. “In our culture, sindoor is sacred, a mark of dignity for women. By targeting terrorists who tried to wipe it away, Operation Sindoor became a pledge to root out those who dare to attack our people,” he said.

Opposition and ruling party members alike joined in supporting the resolution, which praised PM Modi’s decisive leadership and the Armed forces’ courage.

--IANS