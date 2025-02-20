Budget 2025: CM Bhupendra Patel Highlights Commitment to Viksit Gujarat Vision

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel welcomed the state Budget for 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai. The Chief Minister described it as a reflection of the commitment to the vision of a 'Viksit Gujarat' and a mission of public welfare.

Kanubhai Desai described the Budget presented in the Legislative Assembly as a blueprint for systematically implementing the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat through public welfare schemes.

As part of this budget, a Rs 50,000 crore Viksit Gujarat Fund has been announced to boost the state's growth.

CM Patel said that this Rs 3.70 lakh crore budget, the largest in the state's history, reflects a commitment to development, with a 21.8 per cent increase in capital expenditure compared to the previous year.

He said that this Budget is a successful effort to make the lives of Gujarat's citizens more comfortable, prosperous, and fulfilling, as the state continues to achieve new milestones in progress and development.

The CM also expressed confidence that the Budget reflects a quantum leap in Gujarat's growth, propelling it forward at an even faster pace than before.

He welcomed the provisions made in the budget for infrastructure and connectivity, stating that six Regional Economic Plans will be developed to drive the growth of a developed Gujarat.

The budget includes provisions to establish six growth hubs--Surat Region, Ahmedabad Region, Vadodara Region, Rajkot Region, Saurashtra Coastal Region, and Kutch Region.

The Chief Minister emphasized that this budget lays the foundation for the development of an extensive world-class road network across the state.

Two new Greenfield Expressways and 12 new high-speed corridors will be developed. The construction of the Namo Shakti Expressway will connect Deesa in North Gujarat with the coastal region of Pipavav in Saurashtra.

Additionally, the Somnath-Dwarka Expressway will connect Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Dwarka, Somnath, and Porbandar, enhancing connectivity for pilgrims and travellers visiting these religious places.

To further improve air connectivity, the construction of a new airport in Dahod was announced, besides upgrades to airports in Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, and Porbandar.

The Gujarat government will develop the Ambaji Corridor and Dharoi Tourism Development Project to boost the state's tourism sector.

To accelerate world-class urban development, the year 2025 will be celebrated as Urban Development Year. A 40 per cent rise has been made in the urban development budget, with additional financial allocations provided for the structural development of newly formed municipal corporations.

In response to the Prime Minister's call for water conservation, Gujarat's urban areas will launch the 'Catch the Rain' campaign, encouraging public participation to raise groundwater levels.

The Chief Minister also reaffirmed the state government's commitment to ensuring housing for all, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of providing a house for every citizen. The financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has been increased by Rs 50,000, bringing the total assistance per beneficiary to Rs 1.70 lakh.

Expressing the government's commitment for the development of tribal communities, the Budget announced an allocation of Rs 30,000 crore for the welfare of Vanbandhu (forest dwellers) residing in the tribal belt from Ambaji to Umargam. This fund will be used to improve education, employment, and infrastructure facilities in tribal areas, ensuring development at their doorstep.

CM Patel stated that under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, Gujarat is committed to accelerating the fisheries sector, also known as the blue economy.

Gujarat, with the longest coastline in the country, is a leader in the fisheries sector. An unprecedented package of Rs 1,622 crore has been announced to boost fish production and employment generation in this sector.

Modernizing the agriculture sector and empowering farmers is the state's priority for strengthening the foundation of India's agricultural revolution. A budget allocation of Rs 1,612 crore has been made to support the agriculture sector and the farmers.

To enable the youth to keep pace with the world in this era of artificial intelligence, AI labs will be set up in seven technical institutions, and a favourable ecosystem for startups will be created. The state government also announced the establishment of i-Hubs in four regions to accelerate startups.

Referring to the new and significant 'Sakhi Sahas Yojana' for the empowerment and self-reliance of women, the CM said that the state government will assist self-help groups in the form of equipment support, loan guarantees, and more.

He also stated that the budget takes into account the nutrition of children, who represent a bright future. The budget allocation for this has been increased by 25 per cent compared to the previous year, reaching Rs 8,460 crore.

Along with economic development, the government has also ensured social security. They announced that the insurance coverage under the Janata Juth Aksmat Vima Yojana (Janata Juth Accidental Insurance Scheme) has been doubled from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, benefiting more than 4.45 crore people.

Expressing empathy towards the Divyang people, the state Budget announced that the eligibility criterion for disability benefits has been reduced from 80 per cent to 60 per cent, enabling over 85,000 Divyang to become beneficiaries. (ANI)