Amit Shah Inaugurates 'Hindu Adhyatmik and Seva Mela' in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the 'Hindu Adhyatmik and Seva Mela' at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad.

Addressing the event, the Union Minister said that the as the Mahakumbh is underway in Prayagraj, the whole world is surprised at the effective management of such a large gathering.

Shah compared the government's contribution in the management of the Mahakumbh as insignificant as the squirrel's contribution in the making the Ram Setu, adding that it has been going on for thousands of years.

Saying that various world leaders are asking for an invitation, the Home Minister replied them that Kumbh does not need any invitation.

"The Maha Kumbh is underway in Prayagraj after 144 years. The world is surprised at it. Various ambassadors asked me for an invitation. I explained to them that Kumbh is a fair which does not need any invitation. Crores of people come as per the alignment of the stars... They are shocked that 40 crore people come to a place without an invitation and asked me who manages it. I told them that the management done by the government is as insignificant as the squirrel's contribution to making the Ram Setu... It has been going on for thousands of years. It went on at the time of Mughals, British, and even during the Congress rule. Nobody could stop it..." Shah said at the event.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah's is on one-day visit to Gujarat where will inaugurate various projects.

Amit Shah will inaugurate Babulal Rupchand Shah Mahavir Cancer Hospital and Fulchandbhai Jaikishandas Vakharia Sanatorium in Surat. The Union Minister will also inaugurate D-Cabin Underpass constructed by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Railway Department in Sabarmati.

Amit Shah will inaugurate Chainpur Underpass constructed by AMC and Railway Department in Ahmedabad and will also lay the foundation stone of Percolating Well and RCC box drainage work in Ranip area in Ahmedabad.

He will also lay the foundation stones of various development works of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and will also inaugurate sports complex under CIMS railway overbridge in Thaltej. (ANI)