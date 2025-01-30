Amit Shah Directs Gujarat CM to Implement New Criminal Laws by April 30, 2025

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to ensure the implementation of the three new criminal laws in all commissionerates of the state by April 30, 2025, and across the entire state on the earliest.

Amit Shah issued the directive while chairing a review meeting on the implementation of the three new criminal laws in Gujarat in the presence of the Gujarat Chief Minister here in the national capital.

The meeting extensively discussed the progress on the implementation of the three new laws--the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)--which replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and present status of various new provisions relating to police, jail, courts, prosecution and forensics in Gujarat.

During the discussion, the Home Minister said that the essence of the three new criminal laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi lies in the provision of delivering justice within three years, from the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) till the Supreme Court's verdict in any case.

Appreciating the work done so far by the Gujarat government in implementing the new criminal laws, Shah said that "the Gujarat government should ensure the implementation of the new criminal laws in all commissionerates by April 30, 2025, and across the entire state at the earliest."

He said it should be reviewed monthly by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, fortnightly by the State Home Minister and weekly at the level of Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Director General of Police.

Shah stated that Gujarat has commendably achieved timely filing of charge sheets in over 92 per cent of cases involving sentences of more than 10 years.

He emphasized that for the remaining cases, a review should be conducted to ensure the utilization of the provision in the Act that allows seeking permission from the court.

The Home Minister said that Gujarat has done a commendable job in converting Zero FIRs into 100 per cent regular FIRs. He emphasized the need to establish a system where FIRs can be transferred between two states through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). He also suggested that Gujarat should adopt CCTNS 2.0.

Regarding the provision of electronic evidence in the new laws, the Home Minister mentioned that the state's Home and Health Departments should hold meetings to ensure that post-mortem and other medical reports from hospitals are received electronically.

Shah also emphasized the need to establish a system for recording evidence via video conferencing in prisons, government hospitals, banks, forensic science laboratories (FSL), and other premises. He said that there should be a video conferencing cubicle for every court in the prisons.

Home Minister said that the police should provide the details of people detained for questioning on the electronic dashboard, along with the seizure list and the cases to be forwarded to the courts. He also directed the state Director General of Police for continuous monitoring of these cases.

Shah asked to increase the network connectivity speed in police stations to 30 Mbps over the prescribed standards.

The Home Minister said that the state government should issue circulars to ensure that provisions of organised crime, terrorism, and mob lynching, are not misused. For this, strict provisions should be made for permission from the highest level. He highlighted that the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) includes a provision for Trial in Absentia, which allows legal action against absconding criminals. He emphasized that a Trial in Absentia should be initiated against fugitives who have been evading the country for a long time in cases related to national security.

The Home Minister emphasized ensuring the availability of at least two forensic science mobile vans in every district. He also stated that efforts should be made to ensure that all 12 kits used in mobile forensic vans are manufactured in India.

Shah said that other states should also adopt Gujarat's initiative of Forensic Crime Manager. He emphasized the need to clear pending forensic cases through a special campaign. Highlighting the importance of forensic experts, he urged for the prompt recruitment of vacant positions in the forensic department.

Home Minister stated that the Gujarat High Court issued directives on January 22, 2025, for all subordinate courts to implement e-processes, which is a commendable initiative. He emphasized that other states should also make efforts in this direction.

Shah further urged for the prompt recruitment of vacant positions in the directorate of prosecution. He also stressed that judicial officers should be included in training programs, and training sessions should be conducted in coordination with judicial academies.

The meeting was attended by Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, the Union Home Secretary, Gujarat's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, the Director General of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and several senior officials from the Union Home Ministry and the state government. (ANI)