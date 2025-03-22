Goa Shipyard striving for Aatmnirbhar Bharat: MoS Sanjay Seth at launch ceremony of 2nd Frigate

South Goa: Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth attended the launch ceremony of the GSL (Goa Shipyard Limited) Yard 1259, 2nd Advanced Frigate Frigate under Project 1135.6 being built for the Indian Navy in Vasco da Gama, Goa and highlighted GSL's commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'

MoS Sanjay Seth noted that 56 per cent of the project is indigenously made, injecting Rs 7,000 crore into the economy and benefiting 400-450 MSMEs.

Seth also stated that GSL has completed 22 projects in the last 15 years and plans to finish nine more within the next five years.

"GSL has been striving for an 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat'. In the last 15 years, GSL has completed around 22 projects within the decided timeline. In the next five years, around nine more GSL projects will be completed," said Seth.

Highlighting indigenous defence production, Seth noted that 56 per cent of Project 1135.6 has been developed domestically.

"This means about Rs 7,000 crore has been infused into the Indian economy, and approximately 400-450 MSMEs have gained work through this project," he added.

The Frigate is designed for combat operations against enemy surface ships, submarines and air crafts. The Triput class ships are 124.8 m long and 15.2 m wide, with a draught of 4.5 m. Their displacement is approx. 3600 tons and speed a maximum of 28 knots. The ships are equipped with stealth features, advanced weapon & sensors and platform management systems.

Being constructed at GSL, the Triput class of ships are follow on ships of the Teg and Talwar class ships acquired from Russia. These frigates are being constructed for the first time indigenously by an Indian Shipyard. In line with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, a large percentage of the equipment fit, including weapons and sensors is of indigenous origin, thereby ensuring that large scale defence production is executed by Indian manufacturing units, generating employment and capability enhancement within the country.

With multiple naval projects underway at Goa Shipyard, the government remains committed to strengthening India's defence sector through indigenous production and global collaborations. (ANI)