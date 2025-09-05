Yamuna flood: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews situation, orders prompt relief work

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed officials to monitor the Yamuna water level round-the-clock and ensure prompt safety and relief work to help those hit by flood in low-lying areas.

After a meeting, the Chief Minister said on X, “Today, I held an online meeting with all the District Magistrates of Delhi to review the water level of the Yamuna and the situation of heavy rainfall.”

“Clear instructions have been given to the officials that 24x7 monitoring should continue, there should be no laxity in relief work, and the safety of every Delhi resident should be the topmost priority. The entire government team is alert and fully prepared to deal with every situation,” she wrote.

On Friday, the Yamuna water level at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.33 metres at 7 a.m., coming down slightly from 207.35 metres at 6 a.m.

By 8 a.m., the water level receded to 207.31 metres, holding out hope for a possible respite over the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, the Yamuna water level touched the season’s highest level of 207.48 metres, breaching the 207-metre mark for the fifth time since 1963.

According to the weather department, moderate rainfall with normal cloud cover is expected in Delhi on Friday, while September 6 and 7 are likely to witness heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning.

After a brief respite on September 8 with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening, the IMD says, torrential downpours may return on September 9 again with thunder and lightning. Skies will remain partly cloudy on September 10.

Meteorologists warn that this fresh spell could last for an entire week, keeping the mercury between 34-35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature between 23-25 degrees Celsius.

Earlier in the week, CM Gupta inspected a flood relief camp near Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge to review the Yamuna’s water level and the condition of affected areas.

She met families staying in relief camps, listened to their concerns, and assured them of all possible assistance.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government is maintaining round-the-clock vigilance and that departments concerned are working tirelessly to mitigate the impact. She reassured citizens that there is no need to panic.

The Chief Minister spent significant time in the affected localities and received detailed briefings from officials.

She instructed authorities engaged in relief operations to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential items such as clean drinking water, food, medical aid, and safe accommodation.

