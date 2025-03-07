Women have made space in every field: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: On the eve of International Women's Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday focused on the importance of encouraging girls to make progress in life, saying that women are representatives who have made space for themselves in every field.

Addressing the gathering during a program, 'Women Power for Viksit Bharat 2047', Gupta said that symbolism doesn't work since women are representatives who protect the nation.

"Our nation has progressed in 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. We are on the third phase - 'Beti Badhao' and we all need to work on our daughters to make progress in life. Today, symbolism does not work, but women actually are representatives, present the budget, handle foreign departments, protect the nation, and have made a major space in every field for themselves," the Chief Minister said.

Gupta pointed out that people still possess a mindset against having a girl child, which remains a matter of "shame" for them. However, she suggested that people have moved on from the same.

"There was a time when we used to say 'Beti bachao'...aaj bhi logo ki mansikta main hai ki beti ho gayi...muh latak jata hai agar dusri beti ho jaye to (People have a mindset against having girl child. It is a matter of shame for them if another daughter is born). However, to an extent, we have crossed that level, where people have accepted having girl children," Gupta said.

The Delhi cabinet is likely to meet on March 8 regarding the proposed Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, which would provide financial assistance worth Rs 2,500 to women residing in the national capital, sources said today.

According to sources, the government is expected to announce the scheme at an event tomorrow.

This comes after Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi MLA Gopal Rai criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday for not fulfilling the promises made prior to Assembly elections and urging the Delhi government to implement the financial aid scheme of giving Rs 2,500 per month to the women of Delhi, also called the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana."

Before the elections, BJP had promised, so the people of Delhi want the budget to be prepared based on that. The first guarantee was to give women of Delhi Rs 2,500, and they had said that by 8th March, women would get the financial aid in their accounts," Gopal Rai told ANI.

Meanwhile, Gupta said that the government will expand the network of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras across the city as per the applicable regulations. She made the statement while interacting with people at her residence.

Speaking to the reporters, Gupta said, "The government before us did not implement the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. Maybe because the word 'Pradhan Mantri' was attached to the name of this public welfare scheme." (ANI)