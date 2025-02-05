VP Dhankhar Urges Citizens to Vote, Calls It the Oxygen of Democracy

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, cast their votes at the CPWD Service Centre in North Avenue for the Delhi Assembly Election.

Vice President and his wife were also gifted saplings at CPWD Service Centre.

After casting his vote, the Vice President said, "Voting is the Oxygen of democracy and base of democracy. It's fundamental to all the rights, and there is no bigger right than this. All the voters should vote for the country. India is the oldest and the most vibrant democracy in the world where regime changes through voting only... The management made by the election commission - the world recognizes it..."

President Droupadi Murmu also cast her vote at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President's Estate in the Delhi assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a slow voter turnout of 8.10 per cent as of 9 am in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

North East district of Delhi recorded the highest turnout of 10.70 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by South West district with 9.34 per cent.

The New Delhi district recorded a sluggish turnout of 6.51 per cent.

As per the ECI, the Central district recorded a turnout of 6.67 per cent, East 8.21 per cent, North 7.12 per cent, North West 7.66 per cent, Shahdara 8.92 per cent, South 8.43 per cent, South East 8.36 per cent and West 6.76 per cent.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today.

Voters cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats.

In Delhi, the prominent contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Ohkla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

These elections are high-stakes elections for AAP, BJP and Congress, as, AAP is hoping to retain its power for the third term while the BJP is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years.

Congress which once ruled the state for 15 years has struggled to claim even a seat in the 2015 and 2020 elections. In this election, the party is hoping for a return.

AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)