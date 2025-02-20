Viksit Delhi Under Rekha Gupta's Leadership, Says BJP MP K Laxman

New Delhi: BJP MP K Laxman said on Thursday that Arvind Kejriwal's corrupt government has been removed, and it is important to have a "Viksit Delhi" under the leadership of Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta.

Speaking to ANI, Laxman emphasized that the entire country is looking at Prime Minister Modi.

"People are overjoyed with the formation of a double-engine government under the leadership of PM Modi. The corrupt government of Kejriwal has been removed (from power) and it is important to have a 'Viksit Delhi' under the leadership of Rekha Gupta for a 'Viksit Bharat'. AAP misled people in the name of 'aam aadmi' ...They could not fulfil any of their promises. The entire country is looking at PM Modi," he said.

BJP MLA Anil Sharma asserted that a very efficient cabinet has been formed in the national capital.

"The party has chosen her (Rekha Gupta). We are sure that Delhi will become 'Viksit Delhi' under her leadership... A very efficient cabinet has been formed, most of them are young," Sharma said.

Rekha Gupta will take the oath as Delhi CM at a swearing-in ceremony at Delhi's Ramilila Maidan. Six other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, will also take the oath.

Rekha will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. (ANI)