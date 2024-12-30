Swati Maliwal Visits Delhi's Sangam Vihar, Calls It "Living in Hell"

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday paid a visit to Sangam Vihar in the national capital and challenged her own Aam Aadmi Party saying that Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi must come here. She further stated that the people here have been inhabiting hell-like conditions and that such a situation does not even persist in the most backward districts of the country.

"This is the Sangam Vihar area of Delhi. The situation here is such that the people are living in hell. This is the middle-class people of Delhi who are being kept in such a condition deliberately. Such a situation does not exist even in the most backward districts of the country. There are no roads anywhere, sewers are overflowing, and stinking water stays stagnant in the entire area throughout the year. People told how they are charged money even for drinking water. If you have the courage then come to this area @ArvindKejriwal and @AtishiAAP, the people will dispel all your misconceptions," Maliwal wrote in a post on X.

"Today at 10:30 am...get ready for a tour of London Paris. I made a surprise visit to another assembly constituency of Delhi. I have never seen such a bad condition in any area to date. The entire area is a victim of corruption and uselessness. You will not believe that this is the capital Delhi," Maliwal wrote in an earlier post on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maliwal attacked the AAP, over its Delhi health model and said that the conditions of hospitals are so bad that the people are dying without treatment and medicines.

Notably, the Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place in early 2025. In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured 62 out of the 70 seats, while the BJP won eight. (ANI)