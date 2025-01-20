SC: Bar Riot-Accused Candidates from Polls, Hearing Tahir Hussain Plea Adjourned

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on January 21 the plea filed by AIMIM candidate and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain seeking interim bail for campaigning ahead of Delhi Assembly polls.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Ahsanuddin Amanullah adjourned the hearing due to a paucity of time.

The bench, however, remarked that all such persons should be barred from contesting elections.

"These days elections are contested from jail... It's easy to win an election sitting in jail... all such persons should be barred from contesting," the bench observed orally when Hussain mentioned the matter as the case was not taken up today.

Hussain's counsel said that his is a genuine case. A former Aam Aadmi Party councillor was granted custody parole by the Delhi High Court on January 14 to file his nomination from the Mustafabad constituency.

He has challenged the Delhi High Court's order, which had denied him interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Delhi election.

In the High Court, the Delhi Police opposed Hussain's plea for interim bail because of the gravity of the allegations, saying he was the main perpetrator in the violence, resulting in the death of several persons.

The High Court had said about 11 FIRs were registered against Hussain in connection with the riots and he was admittedly in custody in a related money laundering case and UAPA case.

Hussain was booked in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

Violence broke out in North-East Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 dead and several injured. (ANI)