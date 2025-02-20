Rekha Gupta Sworn in as Delhi's 4th Woman CM, Thanks People for Their Faith

New Delhi: With Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rekha Gupta being sworn in as Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday thanked the people of the national capital for putting faith in her.

"Thank you Delhi," she told ANI today.

Earlier, she also expressed her gratitude to the party for choosing her as the CM "I thank BJP, and I am grateful for the blessings of all of you," she said.

Multiple party leaders also praised the Delhi CM, talking about how the national capital will be developed now.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj told reporters, "There will be a lot of development in Delhi after BJP leader Rekha Gupta takes oath as the CM of Delhi. She will write a new chapter of development under the leadership of PM Modi...It is a very emotional day and my mother, Sushma Swaraj is surely blessing Rekha Gupta."

Union Minister Anupriya Patel also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a woman the opportunity to govern Delhi.

"I thank PM Modi for giving in an opportunity to a woman to govern Delhi...I am hopeful that she will ensure the development of Delhi...PM Modi always talks about women-led development," she told reporters.

Congress' Alka Lamba also expressed hope that the CM will keep in mind the safety of the 'daughters of Delhi'. She further remembered their political history together.

"My greetings to the new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta... I went into nostalgia when her name was announced... We always had an ideological battle with her... The safety of our daughters is the main concern in Delhi; I hope she works on that... We will support her if she works in that direction," Lamba told ANI.

An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years. BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election.

Rekha Gupta started her political journey with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Having studied at Delhi University's Daulat Ram College, she became the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1996-97 and actively raised student issues. As a councillor from North Pitampura in 2007, she worked on developing basic facilities in the area, such as libraries and parks. She has also pursued an LLB and is the founder of the AAS, a NGO. She lost the mayoral election to AAP's Shelly Oberoi in 2023.

A first-time MLA, Rekha Gupta, 50, was preferred over more senior leaders in Delhi BJP apparently because the party wanted a woman leader to assume the post. She is known to keep a low profile compared to some other leaders in Delhi BJP. Her name as next Delhi CM was announced after days of intense speculation about the possible choice. The results of Delhi assembly polls were declared on February 8. (ANI)