Registration for Mahila Samridhi Yojana will begin soon: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: After the Delhi government approved 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' to provide Rs 2500 to women on the occasion of International Women's Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that the committee has been formed and registration for the scheme will begin soon.

"Today is Women's Day. We had our cabinet meeting today, and our cabinet has approved the scheme - the promise that we made during the Delhi elections to provide Rs 2500 to the women. We made a provision of Rs 5100 crores in the Delhi budget for the implementation of the scheme. We have formed the committee, which will be led by me and the registration for the scheme will begin soon - a portal will be launched soon," Gupta told reporters.

Earlier today, Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda launched the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, a direct cash transfer scheme for Delhi's women.

Addressing a public event on the occasion of International Women's Day in the national capital, Nadda said that the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, to give Rs 2500 to women in Delhi, has been approved today.

Today, I am happy, and I congratulate CM Rekha Gupta and others on allocating Rs 5100 crore to implement the Mahila Samriddhi Yojan in Delhi," Nadda further said.

"On Women's Day, I salute women empowerment and thank the women of Delhi for making a huge contribution in forming the BJP government in Delhi. This victory has been possible only with the blessings and support of women," he added.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, "Rs 5100 crore has been sanctioned for one year to implement this scheme. Now, we will start registration, and this scheme will be implemented."

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls, which concluded earlier this year, the BJP had vowed to transfer 2500 rupees to women in Delhi. (ANI)