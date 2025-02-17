PM Modi Urges Calm After 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged residents of Delhi and surrounding areas to stay calm and follow safety protocols after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) areas early in the morning.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister also advised everyone to remain alert for potential aftershocks.

"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," PM Modi said.

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR early Monday at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 AM. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long :77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9km E of New Delhi," the NCS said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, a passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said, "I was in the waiting lounge. All rushed out from there. It felt as if some bridge had collapsed..."

Similarly, a resident of Ghaziabad said that the tremors were so strong. "I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking," he added. (ANI)