PM Modi Greets Manjinder Singh Sirsa with 'Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa' After Rajouri Garden Win

New Delhi: Stating that the "entire Sikh community" voted for the BJP, the party's winning candidate from Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted him with "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh."

Sirsa defeated Aam Aami Party's Dhanwati Chandela by a margin of over 18,000 votes in .

He said PM Modi enjoys a "special connection with Sikhs."

"PM Modi was very happy as he saw me and he said 'Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh'...This time the entire community (Sikhs) voted for the BJP and PM Modi enjoys a special connection with Sikhs. He always ensures that their (Sikhs) wishes are fulfilled," Sirsa told ANI.

"I am very happy that the entire community (of Sikhs) wholeheartedly supported BJP," Sirsa added.

He also represented the constituency in the 2017 Delhi by-elections. However, in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, Sirsa lost to AAP's Chandela from the seat.

Earlier in the day, following his win, Sirsa told ANI that now Arvind Kejriwal will soon be sent to jail.

"What PM Modi says, the world believes in that... BJP is returning (in Delhi) after 27 years... Arvind Kejriwal's political career has finished now, he will soon be sent to jail," he said.

He also posted on X about his victory and said, "With Waheguru's blessings and the unwavering support of the people, I have won by 18,190 votes. This victory is dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, HM Amit Shah Ji, and JP Nadda Ji, whose visionary leadership has strengthened Delhi and the nation."

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting Aam Aadmi Party with several AAP leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing from their strongholds.

PM Modi termed BJP's victory as "historic". "This is not an ordinary victory. The people of Delhi have driven out 'AAP-da'. Delhi has been freed from the 'AAP-da'. The mandate of Delhi is clear. Today, development, vision and trust have won in Delhi. Today, ostentation, anarchy, arrogance and the 'AAP-da' that had engulfed Delhi have been defeated. I congratulate every BJP worker and all of you for this victory," he said.

BJP has won 48 of 70 seats in Delhi. AAP has won 22. The AAP has registered a steep fall from their 2020 assembly election performance, when they won 62 out of 70 seats. (ANI)