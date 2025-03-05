Parvesh Verma Reviews Progress of Yamuna Cleaning Drive, Highlights Future Plans

New Delhi: Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday inspected the Yamuna cleaning campaign and held a review meeting with officials to assess the progress, discussing future plans.

He inspected the ongoing cleaning campaign from Boat Club, Signature Bridge and ITO Chhath Ghat.

Verma stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) double-engine government was executing a well-planned roadmap and a concrete action plan for Yamuna's cleaning and conservation. He highlighted that after the BJP's victory in Delhi, the Yamuna cleaning drive was accelerated, leading to the removal of 1,300 metric tons of waste from the river so far.

The minister criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, stating that in the past 10 years, no substantial work was done for Yamuna's cleaning and flood control.

Instead, pollution levels doubled, and flood management worsened, he said. Verma accused the previous AAP government of misleading people and indulging in corruption in the name of Yamuna cleaning.

However, he added, the government has now pledged to transform Yamuna into a clean and beautiful riverfront, similar to the Sabarmati Riverfront. He also mentioned that PM Modi is personally monitoring this campaign.

Talking about the concrete measures being taken by the newly elected government for Yamuna cleaning and flood control, Verma said that the Modi government was taking several key steps, including connecting all drains in Delhi to STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) and their capacity would be increased to prevent untreated wastewater from flowing into the river.

CTPs (Common Treatment Plants) would be installed in industrial areas to ensure proper disposal of chemical waste. Repairs, oiling, and elevation of security walls at ITO Barrage gates are being carried out to prevent flooding.

Meanwhile, special drives are being conducted to clean Yamuna's banks and develop green zones along the river. DDA has initiated the development of the Yamuna Riverfront, transforming the riverbanks into a tourism and cultural hub.

The minister urged Delhi residents to refrain from polluting the Yamuna and actively support this noble initiative. He stated, "Cleaning and preserving Maa Yamuna is not just the government's responsibility but also the duty of every Delhiite. Let's come together and make this mission a success!" (ANI)